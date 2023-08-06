Arlington, TX – The Dallas Wings have signed Ashley Joens to a seven-day contract under the League’s emergency salary cap hardship provision, the team announced today.

The Wings qualified for the provision due to having only nine available players following an injury to forward Awak Kuier during the team’s game against Seattle on August 2.

Joens was originally drafted by the Wings in the second round (19th overall) of the 2023 WNBA Draft out of Iowa State. With the Wings, Joens appeared in eight games.