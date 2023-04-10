AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior Ashley Joens became the 16th player in school history and the second to be selected in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Joens was picked No. 19 by the Dallas Wings in the second round, joining teammate Stephanie Soares (Round 1, Pick 4, Washington (Traded to Dallas) in Dallas after a trade earlier in the night.

Joens becomes the fourth highest WNBA Draft pick in school history.

The Iowa City, Iowa, native recently concluded arguably the most decorated career in Cyclone women’s basketball history. She’s a three-time recipient of the Cheryl Miller Award, a four-time unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and a two-time WBCA All-American.

Joens, who started all 158 games in her career, finished as Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer with 3,060 career points and was just the 14th player in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball history to reach 3,000 points.

She averaged 19.4 points per game in her career to break the school record and rank eighth in Big 12 history. Joens exhibited the ability to score at all levels during her career, connecting on 344 career 3-pointers (fifth in Big 12 history) and making 740 free throws (third in Big 12 history). She shot 83.1 percent at the charity stripe.

Joens also dominated the glass, collecting 1,391 career rebounds and recording 65 career double-doubles.

In her career, Joens was recognized with 13 Big 12 Player of the Week honors, the second-most in Big 12 history behind only Baylor’s Brittney Griner.

In 2022-23, Joens poured in 21.6 points and pulled down 9.7 rebounds. She was named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Most Outstanding Player after averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in leading the Cyclones to the tournament title. She scored 30 against Baylor, 22 against Oklahoma and 28 in the championship game against Texas.

Joens was the second Big 12 player drafted.