ARLINGTON, T.X. – Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and TCU’s Max Duggan were named the recipients of the Big 12’s inaugural Bob Bowlsby Award. The honor was established by the Big 12 Board of Directors as the Conference’s most prestigious individual accolade.

Named in recognition of former commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the award is bestowed to the two student-athletes (one male and one female) who represent the absolute best in the Big 12 for their leadership and excellence, on and off the field of competition.

The winners were determined by a vote of the Conference’s athletics directors.

Joens won the Cheryl Miller Award, given annually to the nation’s top small forward, for the third-straight season in 2022-23. The three-time Academic All-Big 12 member was the 2022-2023 Big 12 Player of the Year and a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team member, her fourth straight unanimous selection. She was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, after leading the Cyclones to their first Championship title since 2001.

The Iowa City, Iowa native left Ames as ISU’s career record holder for points (3,060), rebounds (1,391), games played and started (Big 12 record, 158), field goals (988), 3-pointers (344), free throws (740), double-doubles (65) and points per game (19.4).

Off the court, Joens completed student teaching last season, while also participating in elementary school reading programs to talk about character and leadership. The two-time WBCA All-American was a second-round draft choice of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.