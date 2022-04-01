MINNEAPOLIS – Iowa State women’s basketball’s Ashley Joens was named the Cheryl Miller Award winner for the second-consecutive season, the WBCA announced Friday on ESPN. Joens is also the first back-to-back winner of the award, which honors the nation’s top small forward.

Joens led the Cyclones with 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds, while dishing 1.8 assists. The Iowa City, Iowa native, elevated her game from beyond-the-arc, connecting on a career-best 91 triples, while shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. She also totaled 18 double-doubles on the year.

She helped the Cyclones to a program record 28 wins, along with a record-setting 14 conference wins. Iowa State finished league action second in the conference, spent much of the 2021-22 season in the AP Top 10.

She recently solidified herself as the most prolific scorer in Iowa State basketball history, scoring 2,369 career points. She also joins Angie Welle as the only other Cyclone to score 2,000 points and haul in 1,000 rebounds.

Joens has received many accolades to commemorate the season, including being named a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press and USBWA. On Thursday, she also became the second Cyclone in school history to earn a spot on the prestigious WBCA Coaches’ All-America Team, joining Cyclone great Bridget Carleton in 2019.

The Cheryl Miller Award has been presented to the top small forward in women’s college basketball the past five seasons. Iowa State has claimed the honor three times, with Carleton winning in 2019. UConn’s Gabby Williams (2017-18) and Oregon’s Satou Sabally (2019-20) are the other two winners of the award.