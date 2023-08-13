INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA (KCAU) – Former Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck took the field Saturday evening in Austria for his professional debut with the Swarco Raiders, and the 3-time NAIA national champion earned some career milestones with his first passing and rushing touchdowns of his pro career.

The Raiders held a 9-7 lead early in the 4th quarter, when the back-to-back NAIA National Player of the Year connected on a 6-yard TD. The four-year Mustang starting signal-caller ended his pro debut going 16-33 for 175 passing yards, along with 7 carries for 35 rushing yards and two overall TDs.

Dolincheck secured his first pro rushing score late in the 4th quarter towards the Raiders’ 24-14 win, furthering their race into the playoffs.