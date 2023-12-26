IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa football departed for Orlando on Tuesday ahead of their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Tennessee, and a key defensive talent revealed he’ll be coming back next year as Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, his return to the black and gold for the 2024 season.

The All-American linebacker leads the Big Ten and all Power Five players with 155 tackles through 13 games this year, a mark that sits second in the nation and fourth most in a single-season in school history.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native has been a leader within an Iowa defense that’s maintained a top-five status in the country, stifling opponents to just 13.2 points per game.