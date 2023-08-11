AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – Making an impact the second he put on Iowa State threads, Cyclones guard Jaren Holmes made a statement during his lone year with ISU. Now, the next chapter of his basketball career will be taking him to England.

Holmes signed a pro deal with the Leicester Riders in England, per the team’s social media page. Holmes led the Cyclones in scoring last year, averaging 13.3 points per game for an ISU squad that ended its season in the NCAA Tournament.

The Romulus, Mich. earned nods to both the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention squad. Holmes, who transferred to ISU after a decorated stint at St. Bonaventure, tallied a season-high 23 points in two games.