SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The weather wiped out nearly all of the sports action around Siouxland tonight, but the Sioux City Musketeers pressed on for their matchup with the Omaha Lancers. After three periods, five different Muskies had found the goal, with forwards Dylan James and Tabor Heaslip scoring twice, as Sioux City iced out the Lancers 7-3 to end their five-game home stretch in style.
James and Heaslip each score a pair in Muskies’ 7-3 win over Omaha
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter