SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The weather wiped out nearly all of the sports action around Siouxland tonight, but the Sioux City Musketeers pressed on for their matchup with the Omaha Lancers. After three periods, five different Muskies had found the goal, with forwards Dylan James and Tabor Heaslip scoring twice, as Sioux City iced out the Lancers 7-3 to end their five-game home stretch in style.