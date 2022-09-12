SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Former Iowa State basketball star Izaiah Brockington has found his new NBA home as he signed a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and will be taking his talents to The Big Easy.

Brockington was an instrumental piece of ISU’s postseason run a season ago, leading the team to the Sweet 16. In his final season in Ames, Brockington was the 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year as well as an All Big-12 First Team member. He led the team in scoring, averaging just under 17 points per game while grabbing six rebounds a contest.