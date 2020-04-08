Ivy named to Nebraska athletic hall of fame

Women’s basketball standout Maurtice Ivy was announced as the fourth member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class on Wednesday, April 8. Ivy joins Jordan Larson (volleyball), Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (bowling) and volleyball head coach Terry Pettit in the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Ivy was the top player on the first conference championship team and first NCAA Tournament team in Nebraska women’s basketball history. As the 1988 Big Eight Player of the Year, she led the Huskers to the Big Eight regular-season title and a trip to the program’s first NCAA Tournament. The first 2,000-point scorer in program history, Ivy was also the first Husker to be a three-time all-conference selection and the first to be named conference player of the year. Ivy became the second Husker to have her jersey retired, when her No. 30 jersey was retired in 2011.

An Omaha native, Ivy ended her career as Nebraska’s all-time leader in points (2,131) and points per game (19.2). She currently ranks second all-time at Nebraska in points per game and field goals (847), third in points and free throws (431), seventh in blocked shots (104) and eighth in rebounds (778). During the 1986-87 season, Ivy set then-school records with a 46-point game against Illinois and with a season scoring average of 23.6 points per game. A prolific scorer, Ivy totaled eight 30-point games in her career.

The remaining two student-athletes in the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be announced individually on the official Nebraska Athletics Twitter account (@Huskers) and on Huskers.com.

Maurtice Ivy set a slew of individual firsts for the Nebraska women’s basketball team while leading the Huskers to their first conference championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance. Ivy was the first Husker to be the Big Eight Player of the Year when she took home the league’s top honor in 1988, and she was a three-time first-team All-Big Eight selection, the program’s first three-time all-conference honoree. As the 1988 Big Eight Player of the Year, Ivy led Nebraska to the Big Eight regular-season title and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. Ivy averaged 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game that season, one year after she became the first Husker to average 20 points per game when putting up 23.6 points per game in 1986-87. She averaged 19.7 points per game as a sophomore and 14.0 points per game as a freshman. Ivy had eight career 30-point games, including a 46-point effort against Illinois in 1986. The first 2,000-point scorer in program history, Ivy concluded her career as Nebraska’s all-time leader in points (2,131) and points per game (19.2). Ivy was also a two-time Big Eight All-Tournament team selection, and her No. 30 jersey is retired. Ivy earned her degree in speech communication from the University of Nebraska in 1992.