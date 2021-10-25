ISU’s Purdy, McDonald IV earn Big 12 weekly honors

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 24-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IRVING, Texas (Big 12 Conference) – Iowa State All-Big 12 senior quarterback Brock Purdy and All-Big 12 junior defensive end Will McDonald IV were honored by the Big 12 Conference today for their performances against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Purdy was awarded the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and McDonald IV was the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Purdy was sensational on Saturday, guiding the Cyclones to a 24-21 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State, ISU’s fourth win over a Top 10 team since 2017.

A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Purdy passed for 307 yards, his 13th career 300-yard passing game, on 27-of-33 passing. Purdy is the only player in the nation to complete 80 pct. of his passes in a game four times (min. 15 att.).

He also tossed a pair of touchdowns to Xavier Hutchinson and helped orchestrate a fourth quarter come-from-behind victory for the seventh time in his career.

Purdy has been one of the most accurate passers in the nation this season, ranking second nationally in completion pct. at 75.3 pct. His four 80 pct. completion games all rank in ISU’s single-game Top 11.

Purdy, who has the fifth-most starts among active FBS QBs (40), is the greatest signal-caller in Cyclone history. He currently owns/shares 31 school records, including all-time QB wins (28).

A four-time career winner of the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Purdy is 14-1 vs. Big 12 opponents in his career at Jack Trice Stadium.

McDonald IV, a native of Pewaukee, Wis., is one of the best pass rushers in the nation and he continued his incredible play over the weekend with a dominating performance vs. the Cowboys.

McDonald IV tallied five tackles, 2.0 sacks, two QB hurries and a pass breakup to aid the Cyclones to victory.

With the Cyclones clinging to a 24-21 victory late in the fourth quarter, McDonald IV registered back-to-back sacks to force a Cowboy punt.

McDonald IV leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally in sacks per game at 1.07. His 7.5 sacks on the year already ranks in ISU’s season Top 10 and his 25.0 sacks in his career is 0.5 shy from the school record.

McDonald IV has been the most consistent pass-rusher in the NCAA in the last two seasons, registering 23.0 sacks in his last 23 games.