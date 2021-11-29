ISU’s Kalscheur named Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week

Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur (22) drives to the basket past Memphis’ Landers Nolley II (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur swept the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week honors after leading the Cyclones to wins over a pair of ranked opponents to capture the title of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Kalscheur, a 6-4 guard from Edina, Minnesota, was named the tournament’s most valuable player after averaging 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals in wins over No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis as the Cyclones improved to 6-0 this season.

The senior poured in 30 points against Memphis and matched his career highs of eight rebounds and five steals. In the opening game of the tournament against Xavier, Kalscheur scored 12 points and had five rebounds and three steals.

For the week, Kalscheur shot 45.2 percent from the field, 45.5 percent behind the arc and 81.8 percent at the free-throw line. He also topped 1,000 career points in the win over Memphis.

Kalscheur and the Cyclones return to the court on Wednesday when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m.