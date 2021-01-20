ISU’s Joens shows off her clutch gene in win over Oklahoma

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) - As Class 2A's reigning state champs, the Boyden-Hull boy's basketball team has plenty of eyes on them.

The Comets have become one of the most efficient offenses in the 2020-21 season, converting a state-best 54% of their field goal attempts. A big part of that is the supporting players learning from those who score the most. Of Boyden-Hull's top five scorers, the lowest field goal percentage belongs to Kody Noble, who shoots 56.8%. The team's leader in field goal percentage is Dayton Brunsting, who scores 9.1 points per game while shooting 62.9% from the field. Although, the most impressive numbers might belong to Tanner Te Slaa and Marcus Kelderman, who average 21.8 and 19.6 points per game respectively, while shooting 58.5% and 57.3% respectively.