ISU’s Joens, Ryan honored with Big 12 weekly awards

IRVING, Texas – The Iowa State women’s basketball team swept the Big 12 weekly awards with Ashley Joens earning her third Big 12 Player of the Week honor of the season, and Emily Ryan garnering her second Freshman of the Week award, the league announced Monday.

The Cyclones went 2-0 on the week, taking down the Big 12’s two remaining undefeated teams in conference play in Oklahoma State and Baylor, snapping the lady Bears 61-game home win streak.

Joens left her mark on the national stage as she helped Iowa State to a win at No. 6 Baylor in Waco on Saturday. Joens took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of her 27 points and grabbing six rebounds in the 4th quarter to give Iowa State a 75-71 edge. Joens’ efforts on the week didn’t stop there as she netted 30 points and hauled in 15 rebounds against Oklahoma State.

Ryan was stellar on the week for the Cyclones as she engineered the Iowa State offense to two big wins. She started the week off with nine points, six rebounds and six assists against Oklahoma State as she stuffed the stat sheet against the Cowgirls. Ryan followed up by tallying 15 points, five rebounds and three assists at No. 6 Baylor.

Iowa State returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to take on Oklahoma on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.