ISU’s Hall named Big 12 offensive player of the week

Iowa State running back Breece Hall carries the ball up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IRVING, Texas- Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, announced today by the Big 12 Conference.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall was instrumental in guiding the Cyclones to a 37-30 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Hall rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, posting 100 yards after intermission in the come-from-behind win. Hall had a two-yard touchdown rush in the first half and his eight-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter was the winning score.

His long run of 36 yards set up the final score.

Hall is the Big 12 leader in rushing yards per game (132.0) and rushing touchdowns (6), ranking third nationally in both categories. He is the only “power 5” back with three 100-yard rushing efforts and is the first Cyclone to go over the 100-yard rushing plateau in the first three games of the season since Ennis Haywood in 2000.