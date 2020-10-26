ISU’s Hall named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Iowa State running back Breece Hall carries the ball up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall was honored by the Big 12 Conference for his performance vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday, earning Co-Offensive Player of the Week accolades from the league office.

It was the second weekly award for Hall this season.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall continued his push for national awards by rushing for a career-high 185 yards vs. one of the top defenses in the nation at No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Hall averaged 9.2 yards per carry and galloped for a 66-yard touchdown run, his ninth rushing touchdown of the season to rank third in the nation. Hall also had a 70-yard run and caught four passes in the contest.

Hall’s numbers in 2020 solidify himself as one of the elite rushers nationally. He leads all NCAA players in yards per game (143.2), 100-yard rushing games (5) and 65+ yard runs (3). His streak of five-straight 100-yard rushing efforts ties for the third-best string in school history.

Hall is averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the year, which is on pace to break ISU’s single-season school mark. 

Where Does Breece Hall Rank?

Category                      Total           Big 12                       NCAA
Rushing Per Game        143.2            1st                             1st
Rushing Yards              716               1st                            2nd
Rushing TDs                  9                   1st                             3rd
Total TDs                      9                   1st                             4th
Scoring                         54                 1st                             8th
100-Yd Games              5                   1st                             1st
Multi-TD Games           3                   1st                            2nd
First Down Rushes       32                 1st                             9th
Yards After Contact       400               1st                             5th
Missed Tackles             25                 1st                             13th
Rushes of 65+ Yds        3                   1st                             1st          
Rushes of 20+ Yds        7                   1st                             3rd

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Oklahoma High School Scores