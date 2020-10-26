ISU’s Hall named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Iowa State running back Breece Hall carries the ball up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall was honored by the Big 12 Conference for his performance vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday, earning Co-Offensive Player of the Week accolades from the league office.

It was the second weekly award for Hall this season.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall continued his push for national awards by rushing for a career-high 185 yards vs. one of the top defenses in the nation at No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Hall averaged 9.2 yards per carry and galloped for a 66-yard touchdown run, his ninth rushing touchdown of the season to rank third in the nation. Hall also had a 70-yard run and caught four passes in the contest.

Hall’s numbers in 2020 solidify himself as one of the elite rushers nationally. He leads all NCAA players in yards per game (143.2), 100-yard rushing games (5) and 65+ yard runs (3). His streak of five-straight 100-yard rushing efforts ties for the third-best string in school history.

Hall is averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the year, which is on pace to break ISU’s single-season school mark.

Where Does Breece Hall Rank?

Category Total Big 12 NCAA

Rushing Per Game 143.2 1st 1st

Rushing Yards 716 1st 2nd

Rushing TDs 9 1st 3rd

Total TDs 9 1st 4th

Scoring 54 1st 8th

100-Yd Games 5 1st 1st

Multi-TD Games 3 1st 2nd

First Down Rushes 32 1st 9th

Yards After Contact 400 1st 5th

Missed Tackles 25 1st 13th

Rushes of 65+ Yds 3 1st 1st

Rushes of 20+ Yds 7 1st 3rd