ISU’s Campbell praises QB Purdy’s intangibles as key for Cyclones season

AMES, Iowa – As college teams that prepare for a fall 2020 football season, there are a lot more intangibles that will go into whether a team does well or doesn’t this upcoming fall. Fortunately for Iowa State, they feel they have one of the best players in the country in that department: quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy is entering his junior season with the Cyclones having played 23 career games through two seasons, which is a pretty big number for any quarterback, let alone a power five one. Purdy has set the record books on fire during his time in Ames, and has led Iowa State to a 14-8 record when he’s under center. However, what has endeared him so much to head coach Matt Campbell, has been his leadership. Purdy has proven in games that he can shake off early mistakes, but around his coaches and teammates has been an even bigger standout according to Campbell.

“I don’t really know what five star talent is, because I’d take Brock Purdy over any quarterback in the country,” said Campbell. “But what I would say is from a leadership standpoint, when that guy is consistent, and when that guy is the same guy everyday, then it always gives your football team a chance to be successful. I feel like we have grown as a program as Brock has grown as well. And so I think it’s been a great maturation process for all of us, growing in the same direction, at the same time, together. “