ISU signs grad transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands

AMES, Iowa – DePaul graduate transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands, who averaged 11.1 points last season and has made 235 career 3-pointers, has signed with Iowa State, head coach Steve Prohm announced Tuesday. Coleman-Lands will be eligible to play the 2020-21 season pending his graduation from DePaul.

Coleman-Lands, a 6-4 guard from Indianapolis, Indiana, began his career at Illinois, where he led the team in three-pointers made in each of his two seasons. He was granted a sixth year by the NCAA in early April after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer and then being limited to just nine games in 2018-19 due to a broken hand.

“We are excited to bring Jalen into our program,” Prohm said. “Being from the Midwest, he is a player we’ve been familiar with for a while. He will bring immediate experience, leadership and scoring to the perimeter that we needed for this season. We are looking for Jalen to make a big impact on both ends of the floor.”

Last season, Coleman-Lands started all 32 games for the Blue Demons. He hit 63 3-pointers, ranking 11th in the BIG EAST with 2.0 makes per game, and reached double figures in 20 games.

He had some of his best outings against the best competition DePaul faced, tallying 17 points against Villanova and Iowa, as well as 18 points against Texas Tech. Coleman-Lands scored a season-high 21 points against Central Michigan, connecting on 6-of-12 3-pointers.

Coleman-Lands will provide valuable experience on the perimeter for the 2020-21 Iowa State team. In his career, Coleman-Lands has played in 110 games, making 80 starts.

He has scored 1,072 career points and made 235 3-pointers at a 36.4 percent clip. He enters his senior season ranked among the nation’s top-10 active players for three-pointers made.

Coleman-Lands is a career 79.9 percent free throw shooter, connecting on better than 80 percent of his attempts last season for the Blue Demons.

Coleman-Lands was a prep star at renowned La Lumiere School (Ind.), where he was a consensus top-50 recruit and played in the 2015 Jordan Brand Classic.

He is the second transfer addition of the spring for the Cyclones, joining guard Tyler Harris who comes from Memphis.