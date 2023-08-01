AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – First reported by the Des Moines Register, the Story County Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers, charging him with tampering records related to the state’s Department of Criminal Investigation’s sports gambling probe.

Dekkers was accused of placing 26 bets on Iowa State sporting events, including the 2021 football game against Oklahoma State, according to the complaint filed by the Story County Attorney’s Office. Dekkers was a sophomore backup and did not play in that game.

According to the court documents, the DraftKings account controlled by Dekkers completed approximately 366 mobile/online sports wagers that “collectively totaled over $2,799”

The documents also state the account controlled by Dekkers made approximately 297 wagers while he was under the age of 21.

With the new NCAA guidelines prohibiting student-athletes from betting on their own games or other sports at their school, Dekkers may face a permanent loss of eligibility.