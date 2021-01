Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (Iowa State Athletics) – The Iowa State-Texas Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 has been postponed as the Cyclone program continues its pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

The schools will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game.