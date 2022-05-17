SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Day two of the Iowa State Tailgate Tour brought several Cyclone coaches to Sioux City and Okoboji on Tuesday for the second of three days Iowa State coaches will be traveling the state to meet their more distant fans.

Cyclone coaches gathered at the Siouxland Expo Center Tuesday morning to meet fans, take pictures, sign autographs, and most importantly get to know the people who make long hauls to Ames to watch their teams play. Coaches started the Tailgate tour on Monday in Carroll and Council Bluffs before heading to Sioux City and Okoboji on Tuesday. The tour will conclude on Wednesday with stops in Sheffiled and Clear Lake.