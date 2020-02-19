Iowa’s Wallace embracing new mentality in junior season

Closings
“It was definitely a reset for me this year. I kind of ran into some problems this summer that I wanted to deal with off the field and kind of my mentality on the field.”

The first two years of Trenton Wallace’s Iowa career haven’t gone as planned.

“I would definitely say it was a maturity aspect for me,” said Wallace.

Tommy John surgery ended his freshman season in 2018. The journey back from injury forced an overhaul to his mentality last year.

“When I kinda went to summer ball, it was more of a realization that I can just relax and play the game,” said Wallace. “I was playing with guys that I’d never seen before. I got to meet some new guys and have a lot of fun this summer. It made me step back and think, like, the game is truly just a game.”

Wallace’s time with the Lakeshore Chinooks in the Northwoods League has given him a fresh outlook in Iowa City. Rick Heller says the changes are apparent.

“Well, he’s stronger. He’s more confident,” said Hawkeyes head coach Rick Heller. “He has really cleaned some things up with his arm action. He’s more efficient. His pitches tunnel better. His breaking ball is a lot better.”

Wallace is competing for innings on the Hawkeyes staff. He says content with however he’s able to impact the black-and-gold in 2020.

“Believing in whatever role I am given is how I am gonna help the team,” said Wallace. “If I can help the team with the way the coaches think I can. That’s how the game is going to play to me and it’s gonna just come to me instead of me pressing on to the game.”

