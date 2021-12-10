IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is heading to the NFL and won’t play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1. Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons. He ran for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 and 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. Coach Kirk Ferentz says he appreciates Goodson’s contributions to the program.