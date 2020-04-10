Iowa’s Garza declares for NBA draft; won’t hire agent

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton men’s basketball guard Ty-Shon Alexander has submitted his name for consideration in the 2020 NBA Draft. Alexander still has the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility after going through the evaluation process by league executives.

"After much prayer and numerous conversations with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to declare for the NBA Draft," said Alexander. "These past three seasons at Creighton have been filled with unforgettable memories that have allowed me to transform me into the player I am today. My experience at Creighton has also strengthened me into a resilient individual. I am humbled and excited to see what the future holds in my life and thankful to Creighton University for everything it has done for me.”

Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game while also adding 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals per game. The junior from Charlotte, N.C., was second in the BIG EAST in free throw percentage (.860), fourth in three-pointers per game (2.61), fifth in minutes per game (34.7), sixth in three-point percentage (.399) and eighth in steals per contest (1.3). He is one of two players in Creighton history with 80 or more three-pointers in consecutive seasons and one of 10 men in the Bluejay record book with multiple seasons of 500 points or more. Alexander was named First Team All-BIG EAST, First Team All-District by the USBWA and NABC, and Third Team All-American by USA Today.

Five former Creighton student-athletes have spent time in the NBA each of the past two seasons – Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver, Doug McDermott, Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas.

Creighton finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-7 record, winning a share of its first BIG EAST title. The Bluejays were ranked seventh in the year-end Associated Press poll. Early preseason polls have Creighton as a consensus top-10 team for the 2020-21 season should the full roster return.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.