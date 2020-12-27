Iowa’s final game, the Music City Bowl, canceled due to rising cases of COVID-19 at Missouri

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Missouri Tigers are out of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl after a rise in COVID-19 cases in their program, effectively ending the Iowa Hawkeyes football season.

The Tigers were set to face off with Iowa on Wednesday in Nashville, but canceled practice after an increase in positive COVID-19 tests and paused all team activities until Jan. 2, which included the bowl game.

“Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “… This eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game.”