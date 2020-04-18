Iowa’s Doyle, Creighton’s Agnew selected in the WNBA Draft

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle celebrates during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 61-55. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

University of Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 14th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Friday. Doyle is the 14th Hawkeye drafted into the WNBA and the second in as many years.



A native of LaGrange Park, Illinois, Doyle ended her collegiate career ranked second all-time in assists (706) and 13th in scoring (1,537).

Creighton senior Jaylyn Agnew became the Bluejays first WNBA draftee in program history on Friday, April 17 as the Kansas native was taken by the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics with the final selection of the second round.

The overall 24th pick of the WNBA draft, Agnew capped a storybook senior season by becoming Creighton’s first WNBA selection. The BIG EAST Player of the Year, Agnew was named an Associated Press All-American (Honorable Mention) and also earned a spot on the DI-AAA ADA Scholar Athlete Team with a GPA of 3.79.