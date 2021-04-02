Iowa’s Clark, ISU’s Joens named USBWA All-Americans

IOWA CITY/AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark, and Iowa State junior Ashley Joens have been a pair of the best players in the country this season, and now they have more to prove it.

Clark was named first team USBWA All-American, and USBWA Tamika Catchings Co-Freshman Player of the Year, shared with UConn’s Paige Bueckers. The United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) honored Clark after she led the nation in total assists, total points, points per game, field goals made, and three pointers made.

Joens was named third team USBWA All-American, after setting a new Cyclone record of 24.2 points per game, topping the previous mark of 21.7. Joens led the Big 12 in scoring, finishing fifth nationally, while ending the season as the NCAA leader in free throw makes with 181.