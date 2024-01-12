LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – In a battle of unbeaten and top-ranked programs, #2 Iowa extended its win streak to 15 matches with a 23-10 win over #4 Nebraska.

The unbeaten Hawkeyes claimed victory in seven of the ten matches, highlighted by an 11-2 major decision win by #16 Zach Glazier over #11 Silas Allred in the 197 weight class.

For Nebraska, the Huskers picked up a pair of decisions and a major decision for #3 Lenny Pinto over Aiden Riggins in 184.

Up next, the Hawkeyes will be back at home for a 7:00 p.m. dual against Purdue on Jan. 19 and the Huskers will be at Minnesota for a 9:00 p.m. dual on Jan. 19.