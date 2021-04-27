Iowa women’s soccer wins first-ever NCAA Tournament game with shutout over Campbell

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The University of Iowa soccer team shut out Big South champion Campbell, 1-0, on Tuesday afternoon at the Eakes Sports Complex to notch its first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

The Hawkeyes advance to the Round of 32 where they will face third-seeded UCLA on Friday at 2 p.m. (CT).

Junior Sara Wheaton nailed her second goal of the season off a corner kick from Samantha Cary in the fourth minute of action to put Iowa up, 1-0.

“All of the runs in front of me did their job and took the space near posts and I had an open shot so I just took a touch, and hit it,” says Wheaton. “We’ve been working on set pieces a lot the past couple months and we haven’t gotten the ball off the set piece, yet, so that’s something that was critical for us.”

From there, the Hawkeye defense pitched its fourth consecutive shutout and seventh on the year to secure the win. Aggressive offense aided that defensive effort, as Iowa dominated time of possession and put up 12 shots to the Camels’ eight on the afternoon.

Goalkeeper Macy Enneking came up with three big saves, bringing her season total to 48 saves through nine games. The freshman has allowed just three goals through 866 minutes of play this season, including just one this postseason.

The Hawkeyes are on a true Cinderella run, winning five postseason games in a row after finishing the regular season 2-8-1. The Iowa offense has emerged late, scoring seven of nine total goals this season in postseason play en route to the program’s first Big Ten Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament victory.

“Last weekend being the first team to win a Big Ten Championship, and then now being the first team to win an NCAA game, it feels unreal,” said Wheaton. “I’m so proud of the whole team for everything that we’ve accomplished and the records that we’re going to have forever.”