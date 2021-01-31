Iowa women’s basketball tops Minnesota, 94-68

(courtesy Iowa Athletics)

The second half belonged to the University of Iowa women’s basketball team in Sunday’s 94-68 victory over Minnesota inside Williams Arena.

Leading 47-41 at halftime, the Hawkeyes outscored the Gophers 47-27 in the second half to top Minnesota for the second time this season and fifth straight time in the series, improving to 10-4 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten.

Freshman Caitlin Clark (22 points, 11 assists) and sophomore McKenna Warnock (11 points, 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles in the 26-point win. It was Clark’s fifth double-double of the season and Warnock’s third of the season and fifth of her career.

“We were fired up,” Clark said. “We were excited to play. It’s always hard to sit on a loss. We wanted to come out and make a statement, and we did that well. A lot of people contributed, and that’s when we’re playing at our best.”

Junior and Watertown, Minnesota, native Monika Czinano led all scorers with 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Czinano, the nation’s leader in field goal percentage, has missed only five shots (28-of-33) in her last two games and was one of four Hawkeyes in double digits tonight.

Halfway through the third quarter with a 10-point lead (57-47), Iowa put the game completely out of reach with an 18-3 run to end the third.