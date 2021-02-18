Iowa women’s basketball team pulls late rally to beat Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team was able to battle back from an 11-point deficit at halftime to defeat Penn State, 96-78.

Freshman Caitlin Clark had a career night starting with 32 points including 17 in the fourth quarter and her fourth consecutive 30-point game, the eighth of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Kate Martin had a career-high day with 19 points, 11 assists, and five three-pointers while shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Both ladies scored a combined 37 of the 55 points made in the second half of the game while the Hawkeyes defense limited the Nittany Lions to 26 points.

The Hawkeyes have won five consecutive matchups over the Nittany Lions, dating back to an 80-76 home win on Feb. 8, 2018. With the victory, the Hawkeyes move to 12-6, 8-6 in conference play, while the Nittany Lions drop to 8-10, 5-9 in Big Ten affairs.

The Hawkeyes’ Sunday matchup at Indiana has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 3. Iowa’s game at Maryland that was postponed on Jan. 20 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at noon (CT).