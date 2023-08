IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball squad is set to compete in the Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fl. on November 24th-26th.

Iowa will begin tournament play on the 24th against Purdue Fort Wayne and will play either Delaware of Florida Gulf Coast on the 25th. The showcase championship is slated for 6:30 p.m. on November 26th.

Six of the eight teams in the field appeared in the postseason last year.