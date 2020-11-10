Iowa women’s basketball leaning on new players after graduating talented senior class

The Iowa women’s basketball team is dealing with some key departures, most notably: Kathleen Doyle, who was selected in this year’s WNBA draft. But it’s not just Doyle they need to replace, other key players like Makenzie Meyer and Amanda Ollinger also graduated. Some new players, like returning center Monika Czinano, are going to have to step up and fill in those roles left behind. And head coach Lisa blunder is aware of this team’s youth, and how it impacts their preparation for the season.

We’re a very young team. We’re optimistic, but we also realize what other people in the Big Ten have returning and they are senior-dominated teams and we’re not. We could possibly start and not have any seniors in the starting lineup, ” Bluder said. “Obviously the last couple of years we’ve lost a lot to graduation. And when you think the last 3 years the Big Ten Player of the year has been wearing an Iowa jersey. So obviously that’s a ton of loss. But we’re not focusing on that, we’re focusing on the returners, and really I think all of our returners made significant progress over the summer.”