IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa women’s basketball is getting back in the preseason swing with the Hawkeyes moving through their summer practice circuit. A stretch that will be capped off with a three-game European Summer Tour of Southern Italy and Croatia starting next week.

The program’s first international trip since its Spain visit in the summer of 2019, the Hawks are wheels up from Aug. 4-16. A trip that’ll take them to the Amalfi Coast, Dubrovnik, Naples, and Split. Battling international foes in its trio of games, the team views the tour as a great opportunity to get back in competition mode and an avenue for veterans and newcomers to bond. Putting a high price on its 10 practices leading up to departure to gauge where the group is at, while looking forward to the memories made on and off the court.

“It’s just really good bonding time we get to do a lot of really cool things over there,” Iowa senior guard Kate Martin said. “It’s really good team chemistry building time for us over there in Europe.”

“We have three games in 12 days, you have to have some fun in there and some team bonding,” Iowa senior guard Gabbie Marshall said. “We have new people that are still trying to gel together on the court but off the court is important too.”

“To me it’s not the outcome of the game, it’s more the 10 practices that we get before we leave that are extra and I think that’s where you see the biggest benefit,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “To me when you get over there you it’s bonding, chemistry, making memories, having fun.”

The Hawks’ opponents and game times for the three Summer Tour games are yet to be determined.