DUBROVNIK, CROATIA (KCAU) – Iowa women’s basketball has been wheels up for its foreign tour to Italy and Croatia since Aug. 4th. After a trio of international exhibition games, the Hawks are heading back to the United States happy with a 3-0 mark following their 109-29 win over Croatian All-Stars in Sunday’s finale.

After a 70-point win last Sunday and a 53-point win on Friday, the Hawks brought the hammer down once more on Sunday. All 12 available Hawkeye players found the net, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three.

Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke led the way with 20 points while junior center Addison O’Grady grabbed the double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark was the team’s leading scorer the first 2 games, she ended the finale with 9 points.

The Hawkeyes will return to Iowa City on Aug. 16.