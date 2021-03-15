Iowa women’s basketball a 5-seed in upcoming NCAA Tournament

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, its 27th appearance in the tournament, including its 15th under P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder.

Iowa (18-8) received a No. 5 seed in the River Walk Region and will play 12th-seeded Central Michigan (18-8) on Sunday in San Antonio. It will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first meeting was during the 2010-11 season — Iowa won 90-79. The other two teams in Iowa’s first-weekend bracket include No. 4 Kentucky and 13th-seeded Idaho State.