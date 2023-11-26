AMES, IOWA (Courtesy of Iowa Athletics) – The fourth-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won six matches in an 18-14 victory over No. 8 Iowa State on Sunday afternoon in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series dual at Hilton Coliseum. It was the Hawkeyes’ 19th straight victory over Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes won all six matches by decision.

“It’s good, credit our guys” said head coach Tom Brands. “Onward. Competitors focus on what they can control. We’ve got guys that have tremendous scoring ability and I’m not sure that showed out there. We got beat up in the stall call department, so we have a lot of work to do. That’s where I am at. We are moving forward.”

Iowa got the dual started as Drake Ayala won via a 7-2 decision over Kysen Terukina. After a scoreless first period Ayala notched a takedown in the second and third to pull away.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones went back and forth over the next several weights. Evan Frost got the victory at 133 pounds for Iowa State over Brody Teske. A scramble in the third period led to a takedown with a little over a minute left and four near fall points with 29 seconds left in the match. Real Woods and Anthony Echemendia went to Sudden Victory tied 1-1 before Woods ended the match with a takedown.

“The intensity was high, but it wasn’t as high as I’d like it to be,” said Woods. “I wrestle at a much higher pace and there are adjustments to be made. The energy, the atmosphere it’s wonderful. I love the high energy whether it is at home or away. I feed off of it.”

At 149 pounds Victor Voinovich III was defeated as Casey Swiderski used two first period takedowns en route to a 6-3 win. Jared Franek ended the first half of the dual with a, 4-2, decision over Cody Chittum to give the Hawkeyes a 9-6 lead.

Iowa State regained the lead out of intermission with a major decision from David Carr over Michael Calien.

Iowa then rattled off three straight wins to clinch the dual. Patrick Kennedy won via decision in his season debut over MJ Gaitan. Kennedy had four takedowns in the first two periods and fended off a late push by Gaitan to win 14-13.

Gabe Arnold picked up his second ranked win in as many weeks defeating Will Feldkamp, 3-2, at 184 pounds before Zach Glazier clinched the dual with a 7-3 decision over Julian Broderson.

Bradley Hill and Yonger Bastida closed out the dual with Bastida winning via major decision, 17-6.

Notables

The Hawkeyes now lead the all-time series 69-16-2. The Hawkeyes have won 19 straight, 34 of the last 35 and 58 of the last 62 meetings.

Tom Brands improves to 18-0 against Iowa State.

Iowa has won every meeting since the inception of the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy in 2010 (13-0).

Up Next

The Hawkeyes head to Philadelphia for a matchup with the University of Pennsylvania on December 1.

#4 Iowa 18, #8 Iowa State 14

125 — #17 Drake Ayala dec. #8 Kysen Terukina, 7-2

133 – #19 Evan Frost dec. #8 Brody Teske, 8-1

141 — #1 Real Woods dec. #19 Anthony Echemendia, 4-1 SV1

149 — #14 Casey Swiderski dec. #9 Victor Voinovich III, 6-3

157 — #2 Jared Franek dec. #18 Cody Chittum, 4-2

165 — #2 David Carr major dec. #5 Michael Caliendo, 16-4

174 — #14 Patrick Kennedy dec. #21 MJ Gaitan, 14-13

184 — Gabe Arnold dec. #6 Will Feldkamp, 3-2

197 — #22 Zach Glazier dec. #24 Julian Broderson, 7-3

285 — #7 Yonger Bastida major dec. Bradley Hill, 17-6

Attendance: 14,267

Officials: Josh Briscoe and Curt Frost