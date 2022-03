BUFFALO, New York — The Iowa Hawkeyes trail the Richmond Spiders by one at halftime of their opening round game in the NCAA Tournament. Here are views of the first half from Getty Images photographers.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots the ball against Grant Golden #33 and Nathan Cayo #4 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Filip Rebraca #0 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts to a play during the first half against the Richmond Spiders in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles against Nick Sherod #5 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots the ball against Tyler Burton #3 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on during the first half against the Richmond Spiders in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts to a play during the first half against the Richmond Spiders in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket during the first half against the Richmond Spiders in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dunks the ball during the first half against the Richmond Spiders in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dunks the ball during the first half against the Richmond Spiders in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dunks the ball during the first half against the Richmond Spiders in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Jacob Gilyard #0 of the Richmond Spiders drives to the basket against Joe Toussaint #2 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots the ball against Nathan Cayo #4 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on from the bench against the Richmond Spiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Payton Sandfort #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tyler Burton #3 of the Richmond Spiders fight for the rebound during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles against Nick Sherod #5 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Nathan Cayo #4 of the Richmond Spiders and Joe Toussaint #2 of the Iowa Hawkeyes fight for possession of the ball during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Tyler Burton #3 of the Richmond Spiders shoots the ball against Kris Murray #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes loses control of the ball against the Richmond Spiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Grant Golden #33 of the Richmond Spiders blocks a shot by Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)