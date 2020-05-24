Iowa to begin voluntary football workouts on June 8th

Wide receiver Tevaun Smith #4 celebrates with Kevonte Martin-Manley #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats on November 1, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The NCAA announced that teams would be able to open up for voluntary workouts at their discretion beginning June 1. These are, of course, not mandatory. The NCAA made it clear that it was up to each individual team and coach to determine what steps their program would take to ensure their team would get back on the field safely. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, some players will be coming to Iowa City on June 8.

For Hawks’ punter, and Woodbury Central alum Nick Phelps, he can’t wait to get back out to Iowa City and get back to work.

“I’m itching to get back and get training and get ready for the season because football is gonna be coming,” he said. “So I’m itching to get back and I’ll be there for sure whether its mandatory or not. I’m gonna be there come June 8th.”

Until that day comes, athletes like Phelps are still going to have to work out on their own from home.

“I moved up to Okoboji for these two weeks, finished up my finals strong, and came up,” the redshirt sophomore said. “The reason I moved to Okoboji is the Spirit Lake YMCA just opened up. So I’ve been training there and Spirit Lake High School has a great football field so I’ve been going out there. My plan for right now is to hang out in Okoboji for the next two weeks, train here, and when it’s time to go back to Iowa City I’ll be ready to go.”