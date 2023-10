IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without standout tight end Erick All Jr. for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Iowa’s leading receiver was helped off the field during the team’s win at Wisconsin this past Saturday. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed All Jr. will be out for the remainder of the year during Tuesday’s press conference.

In seven games, All Jr. caught 21 passes for 299 yards and a team-best three receiving touchdowns.