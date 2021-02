Iowa Substate and Nebraska District finals highlights and scores (2-27-21)

NORMAL, Ill.—South Dakota’s defense forced seven turnovers and Carson Camp and the Coyote offense cashed them in for a 27-20 upset of seventh-ranked Illinois State Saturday at Hancock Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

It was the program’s sixth win against a top-10 team in the last six seasons and South Dakota’s first win in Normal in five tries. The Coyotes have won four consecutive MVFC openers and three of those came on the road.