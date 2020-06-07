Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle placed on leave after former players voice negative experiences

Following allegations of racial misconduct from multiple former Iowa Hawkeyes football payers on twitter, Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement that included the following:

“I appreciate the former players’ candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program. I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first. Many of the discussions have centered around our strength and conditioning program and coach Chris Doyle. I have spoken with him about the allegations posted on social media. They are troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players. Therefore, coach Doyle has been placed on administrative leave immediately while there is an independent review. He and I agree that all parties will have their voices heard and then a decision about how to move forward will be made.”

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Head Football Coach