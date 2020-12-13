Iowa stays undefeated in 2020 with 106-53 win over Northern Illinois

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Illinois, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 106-54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The third-ranked University of Iowa men’s basketball team (6-0) took care of business Sunday afternoon, doubling up Northern Illinois (0-5), 106-53, on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The victory was head coach Fran McCaffery’s 200th career win at Iowa. Iowa’s second all-time winningest coach has 451 career wins as a Division I head coach.

“It makes you reflect a little bit on the great ones we had, the guys that fought for you, and took great pride in wearing that jersey,” McCaffery said. “This is a proud, storied basketball program. I was very thankful to Gary Barta, Sally Mason, at the time, and Fred Mims for giving me the opportunity to get this thing rolling again.”

“I am so happy and excited for our student-athletes and coaches for getting off to a strong start this season,” Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta said. “I know he is more focused on each game in front of us this season, but I am excited to pause and celebrate this great moment and terrific accomplishment.”