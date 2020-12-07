Iowa State’s home opener versus DePaul cancelled

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm runs practice after DePaul canceled an NCAA college basketball game due to COVID-19 protocols inside the DePaul program according to a statement from Iowa State, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State-DePaul men’s basketball game set for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the DePaul program.

Below is a statement from Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm on the cancellation of tonight’s game against DePaul:

“We are disappointed that we are unable to play this evening against DePaul. We were looking forward to playing in front of our fans for the first time this season. When this season started we knew there would likely be postponements and cancellations. Dealing with a pandemic is difficult. Even though our players are disappointed they won’t be able to play tonight, it’s also important to remember that the health and safety of the student-athletes is our No. 1 concern.”

-Steve Prohm