AMES, IOWA – Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was voted Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, earning his third honor of the season after taking home a pair of Newcomer of the Week honors earlier.

Brockington scored 26 points as Iowa State ended a 24-game Big 12 road losing streak last Wednesday with an overtime win at Oklahoma State. He connected on 11-of-20 field goals, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers. Brockington made a pair of shots in the final 2:10 of regulation that tied the game and then scored five points in overtime.

The senior from Philadelphia followed with 15 points and six rebounds in a win against Missouri in which he was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line. For the week, Brockington averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 50 percent from the field, 80 percent behind the arc and 90 percent at the charity stripe.

Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Brockington and the Cyclones return to action Tuesday when they host Kansas at 6 p.m.