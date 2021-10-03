Iowa State’s blowout against Kansas moves Cyclones in right direction ahead of Big 12 play

AMES, IOWA (AP) – Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter as Iowa State rolled past Big 12 Conference rival Kansas 59-7 on Saturday night.

The 28 points was the most ever scored by the Cyclones in an opening period, helping coach Matt Campbell’s team improve its record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12. it was the most total points Iowa State has scored in its long-running series with the Jayhawks.

“I think it said a lot about our team to play the way we played when we didn’t get the result we wanted last week,” Campbell said of a 31-29 loss at Baylor.

Kansas (1-4, 0-2) has not won a conference road game since beating Iowa State 35-33 on Oct. 4, 2008, a string of 55 straight defeats.

Purdy finished 17 of 22 passing for 245 yards, with no interceptions. He now owns a 13-1 home record against Big 12 opponents.

Breece Hall added 123 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. Hall has scored a touchdown in 17 consecutive games, the nation’s longest-active streak.

Iowa State enters a bye week, followed by a road game at Kansas State on Oct. 16. Kickoff time is TBD.

