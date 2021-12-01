ISU athletic director announces testicular cancer diagnosis

AMES, Iowa (WHO) – Iowa State University’s Athletics Director Jamie Pollard has revealed he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

In a letter to Cyclone fans Wednesday, Pollard disclosed the cancer was discovered after he initially experienced some groin pain about four weeks ago following a running workout. After several days of irritation, and finding a lump on his right testicle, Pollard sought treatment from a doctor.

It was determined Pollard needed surgery to remove the testicle which was done last week on Tuesday. The following day, Pollard said they found out it was cancerous.

Pollard said he struggled with whether to share the information because he didn’t want it to be a distraction to the athletics program. Ultimately, he decided sharing was a chance to help others.

“When I had open-heart surgery in 2015, it allowed me to encourage others battling similar heart issues. By sharing some details of my cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, I can emphasize the critical importance of early detection as it relates to cancer survival rates,” said Pollard.

At a follow-up appointment with his doctor, Pollard said he and his wife Ellen learned the cancer had not spread from the original site and his bloodwork was testing normal.

Pollard said, “I hope that I have limited the extent of my cancer through early detection and treatment. I am grateful for the doctors and medical providers here in Ames, who have been incredibly accessible and responsive to my case.”

His condition will continue to be monitored with blood tests and CT scans every three to six months.

Pollard thanked his wife for her support and strength and said he’ll follow his doctors’ orders when it comes to treatment.

“As Coach Campbell likes to say, ‘Trust the Process.’ That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”