IRVING, Texas – Abu Sama III has been named Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week after a breakout performance against No. 19 Kansas State in Manhattan, the league office announced Monday. It marks the second time this month Sama has been recognized by the conference.

In his first-career start, Sama ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns in snowy conditions Saturday, helping ISU to a 42-35 victory over the Wildcats. His 276 rushing yards were the fourth-most in a game, most in a road game, and the most ever by a freshman in school history.

The freshman had touchdown runs of 77, 71 and 60 yards making him the second FBS player since 1996 with three or more rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards against a ranked opponent.

Sama became the first Big 12 player to have two 70-plus yard rushing touchdowns in a game since Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma) in 2005 and the first player in school history (dating back to 1971) with three rushing touchdowns of 50 yards or more in a single game.

The Des Moines native joined Troy Davis (1995) and Breece Hall (2020 & 2021) as the only ISU players with multiple 50-plus yard rushes in a single game.

Sama and the Cyclones await their bowl destination which will be announced Dec. 3.

2023 ISU Big 12 Weekly Honors

Sept. 4 – Jeremiah Cooper (DPOW)

Sept. 25 – Chase Contreraz (STPOW)

Oct. 9 – Beau Freyler (DPOW)

Oct. 16 – Chase Contreraz (STPOW)

Nov. 13 – Abu Sama III (NOW)

Nov. 27 – Abu Sama III (OPOW, NOW)