Iowa State’s 2021 football schedule released

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 league football schedule today.

The Big 12 shared that several conference games could have date changes pending network television decisions.

Iowa State will have six home games and will begin the season hosting UNI (Sept. 4) and Iowa (Sept. 11) in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.

A road trip to UNLV (Sept. 18) precedes the beginning of the Big 12 Conference season on Sept. 25 when the Cyclones travel to Baylor.

The Cyclones’ lone “off week” is on Oct. 9.

Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later time.

To view the online schedule, click here.

2021 IOWA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 UNI

Sept. 11 %IOWA

Sept. 18 at UNLV

Sept. 25 *at Baylor

Oct. 2 *KANSAS

Oct. 16 *at Kansas State

Oct. 23 *OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 30 *at West Virginia

Nov. 6 *TEXAS

Nov. 13 *at Texas Tech

Nov. 20 *at Oklahoma

Nov. 27 *TCU

Dec. 4 &Big 12 Championship Game



Home games in CAPS/BOLD

%Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

*Big 12 Conference game

&AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas