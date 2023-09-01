DES MOINES – With Iowa State’s football season kicking off this Saturday there are many changes to Jack Trice that fans need to be aware of.

The first is that all tickets this year will be digital. That means that attendees will need to download the Cyclone Athletics app to access their tickets. An important note is that screenshots of tickets will not work.

John Walters, Director of Broadcasting with Iowa State Athletics, explains the process in the video below:

Nick Joos, the Senior Associate AD/Communications for Iowa State University, said that tailgating tents will have a new location as well.

“The tent program which has been a vibrant part of game day, the tents are traditionally right down what we refer to as Tent Road between Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium. And those tents have been moved to the Scheman courtyard and will continue to be a vibrant part of our gameday moving forward,” Joos said.

All concessions at the stadium will no longer accept cash.

To learn more about digital tickets and other game day changes visit Iowa State’s website.